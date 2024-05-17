DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It's gonna feel so good...
Join us at Schimanski BKLYN as we celebrate the music of Tame Impala (and more)
With DJ Nick Marc (Tiswas/Take Me Out) playing all the best psychedelic rock, psychedelic pop, hypnogroove, synth-pop, indie disco, and indie elect...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.