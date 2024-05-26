DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Angel Comedy Street Party

The Bill Murray
Sun, 26 May, 2:00 pm
ComedyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Yep - you read that right, we're back with our Angel Comedy street party, rooftop gig!

On Sunday 26th May some of the best comedians in the UK will be performing from the roof of The Bill Murray.

Not only that, but as well as a star studded show, we're p...

All ages
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

