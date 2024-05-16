DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Joe Scacchi artista di Roma appartenente al suo romano Wing Klan, presenta il suo nuovo album BILLY DA KID. Un Ep crudo che riporta alle sonorità di “Marketing” disco con il quale Joe Scacchi si è fatto conoscere. Un ora di live che ripercorre tutto il per...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.