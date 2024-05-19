DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

East Market Blooming Edition 2024!

East End Studios - East Market via Mecenate 88 /a
Sun, 19 May, 10:00 am
SocialMilano
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

East Market Blooming Edition!

Vintage, sneakers, furniture, curiosities, oddities, design, books, videogames, home decor vinyl area and much more!

YOU CAN EAT ALL DAY LONG at the best FOOD MARKET IN TOWN!

Powered by BEAVERTOWN

EVERYTHING OLD IS NEW AGA...

Tutte le età
Presentato da EAST MARKET MILANO.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Via Mecenate, 84, 20138 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 am

