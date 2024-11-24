Top track

W. H. Lung - Inspiration!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

W.H. Lung

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Sun, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

W. H. Lung - Inspiration!
Got a code?

About

Starting off as a studio only three-piece shrouded in mystery, Manchester's W. H. Lung have evolved across two acclaimed full lengths into one of the UK's most exciting live acts & a forward-thinking synth-pop powerhouse. Currently in the studio with Ross...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by This Is Tmrw.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

W.H. Lung

Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.