Top track

Gwilym Gold & The Vernon Spring - Out of Silence

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Vernon Spring & Gwilym Gold

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gwilym Gold & The Vernon Spring - Out of Silence
Got a code?

About

Kings Place and Lima Limo Records presents Still - an improvised in the round performance from The Vernon Spring and Gwilym Gold.

Still is a new collaborative record, borne of three and a half hours of collective piano improvisations in the aftermath of a...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Vernon Spring

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.