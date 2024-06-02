DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lo sbarco in Lombardia - FringeMI

Rob de Matt
Sun, 2 Jun, 9:30 pm
TheatreMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

In un passato distopico nel quale la Storia ha seguito un corso differente rispetto al nostro, la Lombardia si divide in Est e Ovest. Tre personaggi venuti da lontano si rincorrono tenteranno di dominare il mondo con la strategia del terrore della guerra t...

Tutte le età
Chorós teatro

Lineup

Venue

Rob de Matt

Via Enrico Annibale Butti 18, 20158 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open9:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.