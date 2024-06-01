DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TNT X BZW

Fusion
Sat, 1 Jun, 6:00 pm
SportLiverpool
From £8.50
About

We're absolutely thrilled to announce that our highly anticipated return is just around the corner! After the incredible success of our previous sold-out show at our beloved Fusion venue, . Brace yourselves for a spectacular double header that will leave y...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by TNT Extreme Wrestling Ltd
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Fusion

17 Fleet Street, Liverpool, L1 4AR, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

