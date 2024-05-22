DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gotobeat is excited to team up with Folklore to welcome Frances and The Majesties on Wednesday, May 22nd 2024. FRANCES AND THE MAJESTIES -Frances and The Maiesties are a seven-piece band based in London. Their diverse backgrounds (from Italy to Morocco, vi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.