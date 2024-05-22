Top track

Frances and The Majesties/ Gloop Unit & Particls

Folklore Hoxton
Wed, 22 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with Folklore to welcome Frances and The Majesties on Wednesday, May 22nd 2024. FRANCES AND THE MAJESTIES -Frances and The Maiesties are a seven-piece band based in London. Their diverse backgrounds (from Italy to Morocco, vi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
Lineup

Gloop Unit, Frances And The Majesties

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

