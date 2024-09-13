DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
An energetic concoction of house and grime, Young Franco takes that heady brew and laces it with hypnotic drum beats. Citing DJ Premier as a major influence, Young Franco draws upon the musicality of golden era hip-hop sampling and revs it up to rave level
FORM Presents
YOUNG FRANCO
+ Special Guests
