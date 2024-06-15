Tanerélle

Pronounced tuh-neh-ree-elle, is a space age songstress, actress & writer from Atlanta, GA. The R&B singer creates eclectic, elegant sounds with her mesmerising voice. She has been featured on Spike Lee's 'She's Gotta Have It', Issa Rae's 'Insecure', and the score of Nikyatu Jusu's acclaimed horror film 'Nanny'. Following the release of her debut album '11:11' in 2017, the R&B artist has continually impressed audiences with her exquisite voice and poetic songwriting. Highlights of her discography include 'Dreamgirl' (2018), 'Mama Saturn' (2019), and 'Good Good' (2021), as well as her EPs '82 Moons' (2022) and 'For Sport' (2023).

Amindi

She is a Jamaican American singer-songwriter, who describes her music as "pastel rap" for its intentional storytelling and melodic sound. Amindi gained a worldwide audience across 2017 and 2018 with the dancehall-flavored "Pine & Ginger." She has since recorded with the likes of Fat Tony and Isaiah Rashad and released Nice (2021), her debut EP, and Take What You Need (2023), her first mixtape. Those two recordings have seen Amindi's output continue to be variably classified as alternative R&B, hip-hop, and indie.

Benét

He is a singer-songwriter from Richmond, VA, whose cotalog is a diverse collectivon of infectious contemplative, indie-pop, soul, and rock tracks. Raised in a musically inclined family, Benét‘s ear for music is finely tuned. “My mom would always say ‘Don’t sing my part’” Benét says. “I had to come up with another line when singing together.” Being challenged vocally, Benét’s melodic writing formed an incredible sense of harmony out of necessity. Beyond clear vocal talent, Benét’s lyrics continue to pursue the audience long after the first play.

Niara Sterling

Originally from the DMV, Niara Sterling has become a leader in the NY scene, who spins subgenres of house and soul music, blending this music with sounds of the diaspora. She has graced the stages of NYC venues such as Brooklyn Mirage, Good Room, House of Yes. Internationally, she has touring in countries like Mexico, Switzerland, and has DJ'ed with artists such as Ari Lennox, Masego, Talib Kweli, Full Crate, and many more. You have seen her on Issa Rae's HBO Show Rap Sh*t.

Eden

She is a first generation Ethiopian American DJ based in NY, who blends Amapiano, Afrobeats, to Jersey Club and Ghetto Tech. She's gained notable acclaim for her diverse blend of music genres. In 2022, she launched her own event series, MATA, which spotlights black femme DJs. Her highlights include sets at Fools Gold Anniversary with A-Trak, supporting Jyoty, gigs at Coachella, Paris Fashion week, and a DJ set for Ms. Lauryn Hill.

DaniBKnowing

She is a Brooklyn native and an expert selecta when it comes to curating the vibes in R&B, dancehall, and afrobeats. Her extensive knowledge and deep love for music has been channeled into DJing.

Savage

She is an open format DJ from Memphis, TN, who is a resident on R&B Only Live event series, and a song selection queen.