DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cosmic — let the sounds of music take you to outer space 🪐
Cosmic is an Outdoor Day Party where you will be guided on a journey across the galaxy, where Black music and artistic expression will be celebrated in stellar fashion. From the moment that***...
3 Dollar Bill is Brooklyn's premiere Queer live music and performance venue. It is a space which is commited to inclusion and the celebration of queer identity. It is a space for joy. It is a space which allows everyone to express themselves as their fullest, most genuine, selves.
This event is rain or shine. We are manifesting a warm and sunny June day, but the rain will not stop us from having a good time :)
Yes, the venue has a full kitchen. On top of this, we are providing free vegan ice cream, limited to the first 200 scoops, so come early so as to not miss out on free food 🍦
Tanerélle
Pronounced tuh-neh-ree-elle, is a space age songstress, actress & writer from Atlanta, GA. The R&B singer creates eclectic, elegant sounds with her mesmerising voice. She has been featured on Spike Lee's 'She's Gotta Have It', Issa Rae's 'Insecure', and the score of Nikyatu Jusu's acclaimed horror film 'Nanny'. Following the release of her debut album '11:11' in 2017, the R&B artist has continually impressed audiences with her exquisite voice and poetic songwriting. Highlights of her discography include 'Dreamgirl' (2018), 'Mama Saturn' (2019), and 'Good Good' (2021), as well as her EPs '82 Moons' (2022) and 'For Sport' (2023).
Amindi
She is a Jamaican American singer-songwriter, who describes her music as "pastel rap" for its intentional storytelling and melodic sound. Amindi gained a worldwide audience across 2017 and 2018 with the dancehall-flavored "Pine & Ginger." She has since recorded with the likes of Fat Tony and Isaiah Rashad and released Nice (2021), her debut EP, and Take What You Need (2023), her first mixtape. Those two recordings have seen Amindi's output continue to be variably classified as alternative R&B, hip-hop, and indie.
Benét
He is a singer-songwriter from Richmond, VA, whose cotalog is a diverse collectivon of infectious contemplative, indie-pop, soul, and rock tracks. Raised in a musically inclined family, Benét‘s ear for music is finely tuned. “My mom would always say ‘Don’t sing my part’” Benét says. “I had to come up with another line when singing together.” Being challenged vocally, Benét’s melodic writing formed an incredible sense of harmony out of necessity. Beyond clear vocal talent, Benét’s lyrics continue to pursue the audience long after the first play.
Niara Sterling
Originally from the DMV, Niara Sterling has become a leader in the NY scene, who spins subgenres of house and soul music, blending this music with sounds of the diaspora. She has graced the stages of NYC venues such as Brooklyn Mirage, Good Room, House of Yes. Internationally, she has touring in countries like Mexico, Switzerland, and has DJ'ed with artists such as Ari Lennox, Masego, Talib Kweli, Full Crate, and many more. You have seen her on Issa Rae's HBO Show Rap Sh*t.
Eden
She is a first generation Ethiopian American DJ based in NY, who blends Amapiano, Afrobeats, to Jersey Club and Ghetto Tech. She's gained notable acclaim for her diverse blend of music genres. In 2022, she launched her own event series, MATA, which spotlights black femme DJs. Her highlights include sets at Fools Gold Anniversary with A-Trak, supporting Jyoty, gigs at Coachella, Paris Fashion week, and a DJ set for Ms. Lauryn Hill.
DaniBKnowing
She is a Brooklyn native and an expert selecta when it comes to curating the vibes in R&B, dancehall, and afrobeats. Her extensive knowledge and deep love for music has been channeled into DJing.
Savage
She is an open format DJ from Memphis, TN, who is a resident on R&B Only Live event series, and a song selection queen.
Yes, all attendees must have a physical ID for entry.
