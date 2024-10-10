Top track

A la plage

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Juniore

Transbordeur
Thu, 10 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsLyon
€20.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Chic nouvelle : le yéyé rétro-futuriste de JUNIORE fait son grand retour en 2024 ! Le trio annonce un nouveau single pour le 05 avril, un nouvel album dans l’année et une tournée française pour l’automne.

Vous l’ignorez peut-être (ou peut-être pas), mais...

Tout public
Présenté par SAS Transmission en accord avec Radical Production
Lineup

Juniore

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open7:00 pm

