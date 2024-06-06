Top track

Petite-Vallée - Vivant

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Petite-Vallée (+ Emmylou Homs)

Les Trois Baudets
Thu, 6 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Petite-Vallée - Vivant
Got a code?

About

Yoann Marra, Pierre Grizzli et Martin Lefebvre se réunissent autour du projet Petite-Vallée : le trio crée un lien entre la folk américaine et l'héritage de la chanson française. Leur premier album s'annonce comme un tournant dans le paysage musical frança...

Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Emmylou Homs, Petite-Vallée

Venue

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.