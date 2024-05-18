Top track

The Jonas Brothers Ball

The Deaf Institute
Sat, 18 May, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

If you’ve been burning up for a Jonas Brothers night then this event is exactly where you are supposed to be!

Join us as we take you on a journey from the Camp Rock days until their latest and greatest hits!

Expect to hear a heavy dose of Jonas Brothers...

This is an 18+ event (ID Required)
Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open11:00 pm

