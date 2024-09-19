Top track

Madeleine - Ma vie

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Madeleine

La Boule Noire
Thu, 19 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Madeleine - Ma vie
Got a code?

About

Autrice-compositrice et multi-instrumentiste aux cheveux bleus, Madeleine est une jeune artiste pop remarquable. Seule sur scène, elle propose un show visuel unique, une performance élégante et complète : devant un mur de lumières, l’altiste se produit sur...

Tout public
Présenté par Flamingo Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.