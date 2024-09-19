DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Autrice-compositrice et multi-instrumentiste aux cheveux bleus, Madeleine est une jeune artiste pop remarquable. Seule sur scène, elle propose un show visuel unique, une performance élégante et complète : devant un mur de lumières, l’altiste se produit sur...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.