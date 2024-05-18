Top track

Olivia Rodrigo - bad idea right?

Get Him Back - Olivia Rodrigo Party (Manchester)

The Deaf Institute
Sat, 18 May, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Obsessed with Olivia Rodrigo? Same. Get Him Back is a night dedicated to modern pop perfection.

Seeing us tonight couldn’t be a bad idea, right?!

We’ll be playing all the best of Olivia Rodrigo from GUTS, SOUR and High School Musical: The Series.

Plus p...

This is an 18+ event (ID Required)
Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open11:00 pm

