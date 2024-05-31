DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lana Del Rey Night - Los Angeles

El Cid
Fri, 31 May, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$14.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LA! Join us for an unforgettable night dedicated to mother Lana Del Rey!

DJ stargrl will spin all the best of Lana, including her unreleased songs and other alt-pop bangers.

You can also expect performances from our favorite local drag queens and themed...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sugarush.
Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

