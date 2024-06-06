DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Klare Kante Gegen Rechts

Uebel & Gefährlich
Thu, 6 Jun, 8:00 pm
Klare Kante Gegen Rechts

06.06.2024

19:30 Einlass / 20:00 Beginn

Uebel & Gefährlich Ballsaal

In der Woche vor der Europawahl finden in verschiedenen Stadtteilen Hamburgs Konzerte statt, die vor allem junge Menschen mobilisieren sollen wählen...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Turbostaat, Get Jealous

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:30 pm

