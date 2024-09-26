DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nadie Patín

El Sol
Thu, 26 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.33
"NADIE PATÍN" es el álbum que encapsula la esencia de Selu y Gome, donde crean un universo sonoro en el que entrelazan sus raíces andaluzas con influencias internacionales. Desde el pop de Los Planetas hasta la ranchera mexicana, pasando por José Soto Sord...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por All Nighters.
Nadie Patín

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

