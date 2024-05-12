DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dromeno, Greek Rebetika & The Brudi Brothers

The Rabbit Box
Sun, 12 May, 7:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$18.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rebetika is the down and dirty soul music of the Greek underworld featuring the iconic sounds of the bouzouki, baghlama, accordion, and voices. The themes of love, loss and longing transcend language and bring you into the smoky hash-dens of the port of Pi...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
Lineup

Venue

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

