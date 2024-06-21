DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mr Traumatik & DJ Frenzee

Scala
Fri, 21 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Mr. Traumatik
Live with DJ Frenzee

Plus

DJ-S DUTTA / MLD / MISS T / P-KAY / RIDDLE / SPEAKE / MCS-ACMC / ALMAN / BASHER / JWILZ / LOAD B / SWIFTA / TANZ

Dress code: No caps, No hoods

Last entry at 2am

18+ only, physical photo ID needed (pictures on...

Presented by LC Events
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
800 capacity
