DZ Deathrays + Knives

Green Door Store
Fri, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Australian-based guitar-driven music has for the better part of recent memory been quantified globally by jubilant, sun-dappled rhythms with motifs of desire and infatuation - DZ Deathrays make no such promise, nor will they ever. With over a decade long t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DZ Deathrays, Knives

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity
