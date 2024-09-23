DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ken Carson

Bataclan
Mon, 23 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€34.50
About

En raison de la forte demande, une date supplémentaire vient d’être ajoutée pour Ken Carson le 23 septembre 2024 au Bataclan à Paris !

Après le cloud rap, vient le rap underground, et parmi les leaders de cette nouvelle génération qui se libère de tous le...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ken Carson

Venue

Bataclan

50 Boulevard Voltaire, 75011 Paris, France

Doors open7:00 pm

