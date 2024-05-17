Top track

DBBD, Miss Bashful & DJ Fuckoff - Pornstar

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Foolhard vol 6

Kindergarten
Fri, 17 May, 11:30 pm
DJBologna
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DBBD, Miss Bashful & DJ Fuckoff - Pornstar
Got a code?

About

ꜰᴏᴏʟʜᴀʀᴅ ᴠᴏʟ. 6

presenta:

𝐒 𝐑𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐍 @s_ruston_ [dj set]

Dal Regno Unito, con oltre 20 anni di esperienza come DJ e organizzatricə di rave, S Ruston è rinomatə per le sue selezioni di bassi mutaformi per raggiungere l’euforia da dancefloor. Da fe...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Kinder SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.