The Martinez Brothers at Reset Festival 2024

Afrobar Outdoor
Sat, 1 Jun, 10:00 pm
€39.30

About

Sabato 1 Giugno 2024

RESET FESTIVAL w/ THE MARTINEZ BROTHERS | DAY 1

AFROBAR ore 22:00

#ilclubaiclubbers

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da With Love Productions.
Lineup

The Martinez Brothers, DJ Vivona, Giovanni Savoca and 1 more

Venue

Afrobar Outdoor

Viale Kennedy, 48, 95121 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

