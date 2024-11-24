Top track

Cassandra Jenkins

Rough Trade Bristol
Sun, 24 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsBristol
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Communion ONE Presents:

Cassandra Jenkins

This is a 14+ event (under 16s with an adult)
Presented by Communion ONE & Live Nation.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cassandra Jenkins

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm
200 capacity

