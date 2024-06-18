DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PIV

Cova Santa Ibiza
Tue, 18 Jun, 7:00 pm
PartyIbiza
From €33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After two incredible years of growth, Amsterdam-based microhouse label PIV returns to Cova Santa in 2024.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Cova Santa.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Cova Santa Ibiza

Ctra. San Jose, 07800 Ibiza, Islas Baleares, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

