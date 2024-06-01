Top track

Hidden Spheres - Bill Loves You

Hidden Spheres (UK)

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:00 pm
DJKansas City
$12.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HIDDEN SPHERES (UK)

Tom Harris AKA Hidden Spheres has been busy since bursting onto the scene in 2015. Hit releases on Rhythm Section saw Hidden Spheres continually grow which in turn led to the creation of his own label, Fruit Merchant. As a DJ, Hidden S...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by NOMADA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 10 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA

1105 Hickory Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

