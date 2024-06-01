DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
HIDDEN SPHERES (UK)
Tom Harris AKA Hidden Spheres has been busy since bursting onto the scene in 2015. Hit releases on Rhythm Section saw Hidden Spheres continually grow which in turn led to the creation of his own label, Fruit Merchant. As a DJ, Hidden S...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.