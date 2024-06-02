Top track

RESET FESTIVAL 2024 | Day 2

Lua Beach
Sun, 2 Jun, 7:00 am
DJCatania
€33.69

About

RESET FESTIVAL 2024 | Day 2

2 clubs, 2 stages and more than 24 hours of music 🔥

Lua Beach [Catania]

from 7:00

Questo è un evento 18+
PHASE 2 Productions
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

5
CARV, CLTX, Tham and 5 more

Venue

Lua Beach

Viale Kennedy, 1, 95121 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open7:00 am

