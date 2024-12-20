DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Big Christmas Assembly!

Big Penny Social
Fri, 20 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Crack out the Christmas Jingles! Join James B Partridge (Primary School Assembly Bangers LIVE) for an evening of pure nostalgia, stepping back in time for some joyous singalong tunes from Christmases past. You won’t have to sit cross legged by the tree wai...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Big Penny Social
Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1400 capacity

