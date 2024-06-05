DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Leafblower, Shelley Burgon, No Translation

2220 Arts + Archives
Wed, 5 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Late Breakfast celebrates the release of Leafblower’s new album, Dew Magic. Leafblower will be performing solo as well as with the Leafblower Orchestra. Additional performances from No Translation and Shelley Burgon.

~

Shelley Burgon is a harpist and ele...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Late Breakfast
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

No Translation, Shelley Burgon

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

