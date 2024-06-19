DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RPS presenta Gent de Merda #200 en viu

Antiga Fàbrica Estrella Damm
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:00 pm
Durant gairebé cinc anys hem fet cada setmana un programa a l'estudi, nosaltres quatre soles o amb algun convidat, i ens vam adonar que aviat arribarem als 200 programes (200!!!). Per celebrar-ho, ens ve de gust fer un programa en viu des de l'Antiga Fàbri...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Primavera Sound.
Lineup

Gent de Merda

Venue

Antiga Fàbrica Estrella Damm

Carrer del Rosselló, 515, 08025 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

