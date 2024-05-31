Top track

Henry Wu - Just Negotiate (feat. Simeon Jones)

Henry Wu [Kamaal Williams & Friends After Party]

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 31 May, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
About

The official afterparty for Kamaal Williams' three-night spectacle at Jazz Cafe.

Off the keys and onto the decks as Mr. Wu (Kamaal's laid-back jazzy house alias), brings us a rare DJ set as a farewell to his mini-residency at Camden's famous venue.

Step...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Lineup

Henry Wu, DJ Nyack, Lord Tusk

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

