The End of Exams Rave

fabric
Tue, 28 May, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The End of Exams Rave @ FABRIC

11PM - 4AM

Tuesday 28th May 2024

⚠️ WARNING : THIS EVENT SELLS OUT EVERY YEAR ⚠️

fabric is the #1 nightclub in the UK and TOP 10 in the WORLD!

Presented by Lowercase Events.
Venue

fabric

Charterhouse St, London EC1M 6HJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
