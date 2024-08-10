DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cabros Chicos Dominican Independence

Mehanata
Sat, 10 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$22.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NO BS! Just Perreo!

18+ to enter

21+ to drink

Lit Latin Bash!

Packed with Reggaeton plus the latest Pop Hits & Throwbacks, Salsa, Merengue, Bachata, Rock, Dembow, and more!

Come make part of our Hora Loca at 12:00AM every event ;)

Meet new goats, dan...

This is an 18+ event (Physical ID required).
Presented by iBoatNYC Inc.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Mehanata

113 Ludlow Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

