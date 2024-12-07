Top track

NADA SURF

Santeria Toscana 31
Sat, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€36.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Nada Surf

7 dicembre 2024 • Santeria Toscana 31, Milano

I Nada Surf tornano in Italia per un'unica data in occasione del tour di presentazione del nuovo album Moon Mirror!

Tutte le età
Presentato da Hub Music Factory srl.

Nada Surf

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

