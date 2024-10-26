Top track

MONO - 25th Anniversary Orchestral Tour

Hackney Church
Sat, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

MONO – 25th Anniversary Orchestral Tour

+ Special Guests

Ticket price includes a £1.50 venue restoration levy.

This is a 14+ event (under 18s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mono

Venue

Hackney Church

Lower Clapton Rd, London E5 0PD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1800 capacity
Accessibility information

