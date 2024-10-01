Top track

The Joy in Sarah's Eyes

Douglas Dare

DUST
Tue, 1 Oct, 7:00 pm
Brighton and Hove
£17.62

About

Singer/songwriter Douglas Dare grew up in the small coastal town of Bridport in South West England. Encouraged by his mother, a piano teacher, he began composing music at a young age but didn't take up songwriter until 2008 while at University in Liverpool...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DUST.
Lineup

Douglas Dare

Venue

DUST

77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

