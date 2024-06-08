Top track

Myra Melford - First Protest

Myra Melford

Palazzo Bellini
Sat, 8 Jun, 4:00 pm
GigsNovara
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Myra Melford etc

Tutte le età
NovaraJazz Festival 2024
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Myra Melford

Venue

Palazzo Bellini

Via Carlo Negroni 12, 28100 Novara Novara, Italy
Doors open3:45 pm

