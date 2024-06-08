DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

UM/WELT

Museo di Storia Naturale Faraggiana Ferrandi
Sat, 8 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsNovara
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
um/welt

Tutte le età
NovaraJazz Festival 2024
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Museo di Storia Naturale Faraggiana Ferrandi

Via Gaudenzio Ferrari, 13, 28100 Novara NO, Italy
Doors open6:15 pm

