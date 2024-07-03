Top track

La vita fino a qui

DENTE - L'amore non è bello nemmeno in estate

Cortile Delle Armi - Castello Sforzesco
Wed, 3 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dopo il successo del tour per i quindici anni da L’Amore non è bello Dente torna in tour in estate per alcuni appuntamenti esclusivi che chiuderanno il capitolo del disco.

Saranno pochissimi appuntamenti, dei concerti/evento in cui oltre al disco Dente es...

Tutte le età
Presentato da VIA AUDIO SRL.

Lineup

Dente

Venue

Cortile Delle Armi - Castello Sforzesco

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Milan, Milan 20121, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

