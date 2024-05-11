DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Bringue - OPEN AIR girls only - Lyon

Pilo Hôtel
Sat, 11 May, 4:30 pm
PartyLyon
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La Bringue est de retour avec Girls In Lyon pour une après-midi open Air 100% Girls édition spéciale Carnaval 🦋👑✨ !

Ce qui vous attend :

🎵 Line up enflamé avec nos incroyables DJ

@ljeemusic

@llanamour

@kaynixe

🇧🇷 Shows de danseuses brésiliennes...

Cet événement est réservé aux femmes de plus de 18 ans.
Presented by La Bringue & Girls In lyon
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Pilo Hôtel

10 Mnt des Carmélites, 69001 Lyon, France
Doors open4:30 pm

