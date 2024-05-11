Top track

Prismer - Babel

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Saturdays @ Vamos!

Vamos!
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
GigsGoa
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Prismer - Babel
Got a code?

About

Vamos! making your saturdays better.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Forward Media.

Lineup

1
Motif, Hooligan, Prismer and 1 more

Venue

Vamos!

House no 600, Ozran Beach Rd, Vagator, Goa 403509
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.