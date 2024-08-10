Top track

Subsonica + Daniela Pes - Locus Festival 2024

Masseria Ferragnano
Sat, 10 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsLocorotondo
€40.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Locus festival 2024

La notte di San Lorenzo il 10 agosto a Locorotondo, come da tradizione al Locus, sarà una notte di stelle musicali dall’immaginario “cosmico”, con sonorità elettroniche e spaziali. Sotto il grande cielo di Masseria Ferragnano, arriva l...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Bass Culture.

Lineup

Subsonica, Daniela Pes

Venue

Masseria Ferragnano

Via Cisternino, 282, 70010 Locorotondo BA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

