Subsonica, Daniela Pes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Locus festival 2024
La notte di San Lorenzo il 10 agosto a Locorotondo, come da tradizione al Locus, sarà una notte di stelle musicali dall’immaginario “cosmico”, con sonorità elettroniche e spaziali. Sotto il grande cielo di Masseria Ferragnano, arriva l...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.