DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Open Mic At The Three Compasses

The Three Compasses
Mon, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Open mic night every 2nd Monday of the month from 7.30pm. We’ll provide a piano, mic, and courtesy of our friends at Guitar Guitar, an electro-acoustic & an electric guitar (I know!) It wouldn’t be a Monday without a drinks offer so our friends at 40FT Bre...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Three Compasses.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Three Compasses

99 Dalston Ln, Kingsland, London E8 1NH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.