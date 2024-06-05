Top track

Sans Froid - The Still

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ANTA + Sans Froid + Benzo Queen

Strange Brew
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sans Froid - The Still
Got a code?

About

ANTA

Loud, Visceral, Imposing, Vivid Riffs. ANTA formed in Bristol in 2010, becoming known for close-quarters, sweaty, energetic live shows of multi-layered riffs without pauses or breaks, wall of amps blasting the stratified interplay of guitar and organ...

This is a 14+ event (under 18s must be accompanied by a 21+ adult, 1:1 ratio)
Presented by Gravy Train.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Benzo Queen, Anta

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.