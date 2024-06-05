DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ANTA
Loud, Visceral, Imposing, Vivid Riffs. ANTA formed in Bristol in 2010, becoming known for close-quarters, sweaty, energetic live shows of multi-layered riffs without pauses or breaks, wall of amps blasting the stratified interplay of guitar and organ...
