Top track

INJI - GASLIGHT

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

INJI

Village Underground
Sat, 26 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £15.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

INJI - GASLIGHT
Got a code?

About

INJI, born Inci Gurun and raised in Turkey, is a 22-year-old artist & songwriter based in New York. INJI's passion for music spawns from her early days of piano lessons at The Istanbul University StateConservatory and touring Italy performing classical and...

Presented by SJM Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

INJI

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.