Jadasea - Not Much 2 Say

Jadasea

Rough Trade Bristol
Fri, 27 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£13.20

About

Jadasea is a crucial fixture in the local hip hop scene of South London - where he was born and raised. He first gained attention as a member of Sub Luna City, alongside his bandmates King Krule, Jesse James Solomon, Rago Foot, and Black Mack. Jadasea is a...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by DM Generation.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jadasea

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

