DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

¡MAYDAY!

recordBar
Tue, 9 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Affiliated with 's label, the hip-hop group Mayday!'s 2006 national hit, "Groundhog Day," did not start out having any rotation on radio or MTV, but rather on YouTube. The DJ Craze-produced ode to the office nine-to-fiver, with on the hook in mode, receive...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

¡MAYDAY!

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

