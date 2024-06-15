Top track

Percolate x Progress: Job Jobse, Anz, Sedef Adasi & Ordinary Fri

The Progress Centre
Sat, 15 Jun, 2:00 pm
GigsManchester
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We team up with the Progress Centre to bring Dekmantel favorite and uni­ver­sal­ly loved selector, Job Job­se, local Manchester legend Anz, Sedef Adasï, and Manchester-based party and DJ collective Ordinary Friends

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Job Jobse, Anz, Sedef Adasi

Venue

The Progress Centre

Progress Centre, Charlton Pl, Ardwick, Manchester M12 6HS
Doors open2:00 pm

